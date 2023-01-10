Charlton manager reveals how he snuck into Man United Champions League game as a teenager

Charlton manager recalls sneaking into Manchester United game.

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has been speaking about the time he snuck into a Man United Champions League game by donning a spare steward’s coat.

A lifelong fan of the Red Devils, Holden will live out his childhood dream on Tuesday night when Charlton visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

Man United v Borussia Dortmund.

While the match will likely pale into insignificance in the long history of massive games at the iconic venue, Holden has been speaking about the time he found an unusual way to gain entry into one such occasion.

As an 18-year-old in 1997, Holden wanted to see United take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final, the first time the club had reached the last four of the continent’s biggest competition since they won the European Cup under Matt Busby in 1968.

With Alex Ferguson’s men trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Germany, there was no way that Holden was going to miss the return, despite his attempts to get a ticket going awry.

Charlton boss Dean Holden reveals he once snuck into Old Trafford to watch a game dressed as a steward… 😂🕵️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jhCGykZGrt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2023

Charlton boss recalls famous night.

“There was a spare steward’s coat and I got let down for a ticket so I went in and sat next to the tunnel weirdly enough,” he told reporters ahead of Tuesday night’s clash. “Luckily, it was a pretty calm game and I didn’t have to do anything.”

Sadly for Holden and the United team of the time, Dortmund repeated the 1-0 scoreline from the first leg and went on to lift the Champions League trophy by beating Juventus in the final.

23 years ago today, we were crowned Champions of Europe! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CMdxIVW20H — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 28, 2020

Fellow Man United fan.

Holden was only appointed as Charlton manager on December 20th, taking over the reins from caretaker boss and Anthony Hayes.

Hayes, also a Man United fan, will still be in the dugout alongside Holden, who was happy to share any credit with the Athlone native.

“It’s pretty surreal,” I’ve got to be honest,” he added. “My first day in the job was when we got the draw for this game. All of the credit goes to Anthony Hayes, who was in caretaker charge previously.

“He put a great gameplan together to beat Brighton in the last round, and of course, the players. Now I’m supposedly the frontman and I have to sit here and and answer these questions.

“Coming out of the tunnel, having done it so many times from the terraces…. when that song comes on, I play it every game as a manager now, when the players are out warming up, the Stone Roses song that they play at Old Trafford before kick-off, so to hear that coming down the tunnel will be pretty surreal, I’ve got to be honest with you.”

🤩 The matchday we've all been waiting for… 🔜 We'll see all 8️⃣8️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ of you at Old Trafford 😍 🔴⚪ #cafc pic.twitter.com/yHXU91iPG6 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 10, 2023

Man United v Charlton.

Holden is referring to the song This Is The One by the Mancunian band, and it’s sure to be a special moment when he hears it on the night.

Sadly for United and Charlton fans who aren’t attending the game, the clash won’t be on TV, with Sky Sports opting to screen the Newcastle United v Leicester City quarter-final instead.