Champions League games could take place in Dublin next week

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is reportedly in line to host Champions League matches next midweek, after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch’s passing on Thursday is expected to lead to a prolonged period of national mourning in Britain, potentially leaving the country without domestic football during this time.

The Irish Sun is now reporting that Premier League clubs involved in Uefa competitions are looking into the prospect of hosting games at neutral venues, with Dublin being an appealing choice due to its proximity.

In the Champions League on Tuesday, Liverpool are due to host Ajax, before Chelsea and Manchester play at home on Wednesday, to FC Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

On Thursday, Arsenal are scheduled to host PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League, while Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United are all due to play away from home in their European competitions next week.

Celtic, a club who certainly would have attracted a crowd to the Aviva, are also away next week, as they travel to Poland to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainly surrounding Derry City’s Premier Division fixture with Bohemians this evening as plans are laid out across Northern Ireland.

The Queen’s death was announced at around 6.30pm on Thursday, while Arsenal were playing their Europa League game with FC Zurich.

Man United and West Ham, both due to kick off their games 90 minutes after the news broke, went ahead as planned, following direction FA and UEFA.

A minute’s silence was held at Old Trafford prior to Man United’s defeat to Real Sociedad, while West Ham supporters broke into a rendition of God Save The Queen, before their win over FCSB.

