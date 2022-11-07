Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid in repeat of 2022 final

Champions League last-16 draw.

The draw for the Champions League last-16 has been made and it has pitted Liverpool against Real Madrid, the team who beat Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the final back in May.

Liverpool will host in the first leg at Anfield before travelling to the Spanish capital for for the return.

Liverpool and Man City learn Champions League fate.

The Reds go into the tie after a strong group performance, recovering from an opening night defeat to Napoli by winning their next five games.

Competition favourites Manchester City have been drawn against RB Leipzig, with Pep Guardiola’s side playing the first leg in Germany before hosting the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City finished top of their group with a record of four wins and two draws.

Chelsea and Spurs.

Graham Potter’s first Champions League knockout match as Chelsea manager will be in Germany, after the London side were drawn against Borussia Dortmund.

Potter took over at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea lost their opening game to Dinamo Zagreb, before the former Brighton manager led the Blues to top spot in the group.

Tottenham Hotspur will come up against AC Milan, after winning the tightest of groups by the skin of their teeth.

At one point on the final night of the group, it looked like Spurs were going to go out of the competition altogether, before they secured top spot with a comeback victory over Marseille.

Antonio Conte’s side will travel his homeland for the fist leg before hosting Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Full Champions League draw.

The Champions last-16 draw in full is as follows:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v FC Porto

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

The first legs of the Champions League last 16 will be played on February 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd, and the second legs will be played on March 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, totenham hotspur