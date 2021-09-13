How to watch the Champions League on TV in Ireland.

Champions League football is back this week and in Ireland it’s got a brand new look about it.

Much like recent seasons, coverage of the Champions League in Ireland will be shared between RTÉ, Virgin Media and BT Sport but from this season, there’s a mobile-friendly competitor getting in on the act in the form of LiveScore.

LiveScore to show every Champions League game.

Back in June, the app confirmed that they had reached an agreement to exclusively broadcast 104 Champions League matches per season in Ireland until 2023/24.

LiveScore is available on iOS and Android and users will have an option to cast the action to their TV screens.

As well as that, RTÉ, Virgin Media and BT Sport will all be showing live Champions League matches, with the national broadcaster also offering a highlights show on Tuesday evenings.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Champions League football in Ireland this season.

How can I watch Champions League football in Ireland?

Firstly, don’t fear if the mention of the LiveScore app leaves you with technology anxiety, because the two Irish TV companies, as well as BT Sport, will still be showing matches on mainstream TV.

RTÉ will screen one live match on Tuesdays, while Virgin Media will take the reins with a live game each Wednesday.

Meanwhile, RTÉ’s live Tuesday broadcast will be followed by a highlights show which will fill you on all the action across the continent.

As well as all that, BT Sport will continue to offer live Champions League football to subscribers in Ireland.

Where does LiveScore come in?

LiveScore will show every Champions League game via their app, meaning that supporters wishing to watch their team in action won’t be relying on the choices of the traditional TV channels.

There will be 104 Champions League fixtures shown exclusively on LiveScore this season, with the other 33 matches shared between the app and the TV stations mentioned above.

What time are the matches kicking off at?

Every group stage matchday will start off with two matches kicking off at 5.45 pm Irish time. Manchester United fans should note that the club’s opening game against Young Boys on Tuesday will be kicking off at this time and it has been chosen as RTÉ’s live game.

The rest of the games will kick off at 8 pm and Virgin Media will begin their Champions League campaign by offering live coverage of Liverpool v AC Milan on Wednesday on Virgin Media Two.

