Champions League quarter-final draw: Time, teams and how to watch in Ireland

How to watch the Champions League draw in Ireland.

The Champions League quarter-final draw takes place on Friday and you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on TV and online in Ireland.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the only Premier League clubs left in the competition, after Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool crashed out at the round-of-16 stage at the hands of AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Champions League quarter-final draw in Ireland.

When does the Champions League quarter-final draw take place?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-final takes place on Friday March 17th, beginning at 11am Irish time.

It will be followed by the semi-final draw and the draw for the final, which is undertaken for administrative reasons to decide who will be the designated ‘home team’ in Istanbul on June 10th.

Following this, the draws for the upcoming rounds of the Europa League and Europa Conference League will take place. More on that here.

What teams will be in the quarter-final draw?

The quarter-final draw features six past European champions, as well as Manchester City and Napoli.

The line-up is made up of three Italian clubs, two English, and one each from Germany, Portugal and Spain.

The eight Champions League quarter-finalists are as follows:

Chelsea

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Inter Milan

AC Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Real Madrid

How does the draw work?

The draw will be open-ended, meaning that teams from the same national association can play each other.

This presents the prospect of an all-Premier League tie between Man City and Chelsea, as well as a tantalising European derby between the two Milan clubs.

When do the quarter-finals take place?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will take place on April 11th and 12th, followed by the second legs on April 18th and 19th.

How can I watch the draw in Ireland?

There will be a number of ways to watch the draw unfold in Ireland.

Virgin Media More usually show the Europa League draws, on channel 100 for Virgin Media customers, although this has yet to be confirmed.

It will also be streamed live on the official Uefa website, and will be broadcast on BT Sport.

