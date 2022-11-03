Champions League last-16 draw: Teams, day, time and Irish TV details

Champions League draw: TV details.

The Champions League last 16 line-up has been set, with attention now turning to Monday’s draw in Switzerland.

This year’s knockout stage will have some high-profile omissions, with Super League want-aways Barcelona and Juventus both dropping into the Europa League after finishing third in their groups.

Champions League last-16.

This is the second consecutive season that Barca will not be playing Champions League football after Christmas, and with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also missing out, Real Madrid are the sole La Liga side left in the competition.

The English teams have had no such problems, with all four Premier League sides taking their place in the draw, alongside four German clubs, three Italian, two Portuguese, and one representative each from Spain, Belgium and France.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw for the Champions League last 16 takes place on Monday November 7th, starting at 11am.

How will the draw work?

As always in the last-16, the eight group winners will be seeded in the draw and the eight group runners-up will be unseeded.

Each winner will be drawn against one of the runners-up, while teams from the same country will not be able to face each other.

As well as that, teams who have already faced each other in the group, such as Napoli and Liverpool, will not be drawn together.

The eight group winners are as follows:

Napoli, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Benfica.

While the eight runners-up are:

Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain.

When do the last-16 matches take place?

The first legs will be played on February 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd, and the second legs will be played on March 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th.

Second seeds will play their home legs first, before the return games take place at the grounds of the second teams.

How can I watch the draw on TV in Ireland?

Virgin Media More (Channel 100 for Virgin subscribers) will be broadcasting the draw live from 11am, and it will also be streamed on the @VMSportIE Twitter page.

BT Sport 1, the BT Sport website and the official Uefa YouTube channel are alternative options for those who want to watch the draw.

