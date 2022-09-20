Cesc Fabregas sends supportive message to Liam Kerrigan after devastating ACL news

Cesc Fabregas sends support to Liam Kerrigan.

Cesc Fabregas is among those to send words of encouragement to Liam Kerrigan, after the Irish U21 star revealed news of an ACL tear.

The former UCD man moved to Como 1907 during the summer and scored on his Serie B debut in a 2-2 draw with Pisa.

Kerrigan has gone on to appear three more times in the Italian second tier but on Monday the 22-year-old revealed that he had torn his ACL in training.

“This is so tough to write,” Kerrigan posted on Instagram. “But, during training last week I got injured. My ACL is torn.

“The pain was so intense but faded quickly – so much so I thought I was ok but the coaching staff knew straight away something was not right.

“Although this is a massive blow for me, I am so grateful that I have a club like this behind me. I know they will do everything they can to get me back playing again and are already doing so.

“As much as I would love that to be in a few weeks I know I have to be patient and recover, get strong again.”

Fabregas, the most famous player in the Como dressing room, was one of those who sent support to Kerrigan, with the Spanish World Cup winner commenting on the youngster’s post.

“We are all waiting for you to come back soon a healthy man. Keep strong,” wrote the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder.

Como’s Indonesian billionaire owners have attracted the likes of Fabregas in their bid to reach Serie A, with Thierry Henry also involved as a shareholder.

Fabregas and Kerrigan have taken to the field together in two of Como’s six Serie B games this season, although the club sit second-bottom in the table with zero wins and three draws to their name.

“My Serie B debut was such a massive moment, that goal is etched in my memory” added Kerrigan in his post. “I know we have not had the start we wanted but I know the team has what it takes to turn our fortunes around.

“Today, I am getting some specific tests and then we will figure out what will be the best treatment. All I know is I can’t wait to get back in shape and be able to play in front of the fans again.”

Due to his injury, Kerrigan has withdrawn from the Ireland U21 squad for the upcoming two-legged play-off with Israel for a place at the 2023 European Championships.

