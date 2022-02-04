Celtic issue statement after Kris Boyd’s comments on Callum McGregor

Celtic respond to Kris Boyd comments.

Celtic have issued a statement in response to Kris Boyd’s comments about Callum McGregor in a newspaper column on Friday.

McGregor captained Celtic to a resounding 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Rangers on Wednesday night and did so while wearing a face mask, having recently fractured his cheekbone.

Kris Boyd on Callum McGregor.

A brace from Reo Hatate and a third goal from Liel Abada put the result beyond doubt before the half-time whistle, as Celtic leapfrogged their opponents into top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Rangers forward Boyd watched it all unfold from the Sky Sports studio and in his column for the Scottish Sun, he called out his former side for an “abysmal performance,” while outlining what he thinks they should have done to McGregor.

Kris Boyd: “Face mask should have been tested.”

“Look at Celtic. Callum McGregor played with a fractured cheekbone,” he writes.

“The fact he managed to get through the 90 minutes without anyone testing out that face mask is another story, but his commitment to the team was tremendous.”

Boyd’s comments have been interpreted as him wanting the Rangers players to inflict further injury onto the Hoops skipper and on Friday evening, Celtic issued a response on social media.

‘With regards to comments made by former professional footballer Kris Boyd concerning Callum McGregor’s injury, we can confirm that the matter is currently being addressed by the club,’ the club said.

With regards to comments made by former professional footballer Kris Boyd concerning Callum McGregor's injury, we can confirm that the matter is currently being addressed by the club. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 4, 2022

Callum McGregor.

After leading Celtic to a first Old Firm victory in eight attempts, McGregor is unlikely to be too bothered about Boyd’s comments.

The Glasgow-born midfielder has been at Celtic for his entire career, save for a loan spell at Notts County in 2013/14.

In his eight full seasons as a Celtic player, last season was the only one which he didn’t finish with a league winner’s medal, as Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side prevented their old enemies from winning 10 titles in a row.

Following Ange Postecoglou’s arrival as manager last summer, the Australian handed McGregor the captain’s armband in place of Scott Brown, who had left for Aberdeen.

With Celtic now a point ahead of Rangers in the table, it may not be long before the 28-year-old is lifting his first league title as skipper.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: callum mcgregor, Celtic, Kris Boyd, Rangers