How to watch the Celtic v Rangers Scottish League Cup Final on TV in Ireland

How to watch Celtic v Rangers in Ireland.

Celtic and Rangers do battle for a trophy once again this weekend, and you’ll be able to watch the Old Firm meeting on TV in Ireland.

The arch-rivals will go head-to-head at Hampden Park for the first piece of silverware of the season, and it will be the 16th time that they have faced each other in the League Cup Final.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Celtic v Rangers Scottish League Cup Final on TV in Ireland.

When does Celtic v Rangers take place?

Celtic play Rangers in the Scottish League Cup Final on Sunday February 26th, with kick-off at Hampden Park scheduled for 3pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage getting underway at 2pm.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Monthly Membership.

Michael Beale believes he is in a ‘privileged position’ as he prepares to lead Rangers in his first final as manager this weekend. Click below to read more from the manager 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 21, 2023

What is at stake?

Anyone familiar with the Old Firm rivalry will know that there doesn’t need to be a trophy on the line for both sides to be right up for it.

However, the fact silverware that is at stake just adds to the intensity of the occasion.

Unsurprisingly, the two giants of Scottish football have won this trophy more than any other, with Rangers having lifted it 27 times compared to Celtic’s 20.

However, the Ibrox club haven’t lifted the League Cup since 2011, with Celtic having won it five times in the subsequent years, including last season.

