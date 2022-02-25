Legendary Celtic pair critical of Liam Scales after Europa Conference League elimination

Celtic legends critical of Liam Scales.

Chris Sutton and Johan Mjallby were both critical of Liam Scales after Celtic were knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Scales was brought in at left-back by manager Ange Postecoglou for a second leg which already looked like a difficult task, with Celtic 3-1 down after their first meeting with the Norwegian champions in Glasgow last week.

Chris Sutton on Liam Scales.

Things got worse for Celtic’s travelling support as goals from Ola Solbakken and Hugo Vetlesen secured a 2-0 second leg victory for the home side and speaking on BT Sport, Sutton and Mjallby listed Scales as one of the players who should have done better.

“There were players who aren’t priorities for Ange who had the opportunity and didn’t step up,” Sutton said on BT Sport.

“The likes of Scales… I think Celtic have always had a problem this season in that left-back area. He was one who disappointed, I thought he could have done better with first goal.”

Johan Mjallby.

Former Celtic defender Mjallby was particularly critical of Scales’ decision-making for Bodo’s second goal, which was scored by Vetlesen in the 69th minute.

“I don’t understand what Liam Scales is doing,” the former centre-back said. “He’s the left-back and he’s right at Celtic’s right-hand post. They’re all ball-watching and it’s too easy in that sense.

“I think it’s good for him,” the Swede added of Scales. “He needs to get used to playing at this level if he wants to ever break in to the starting XI at Celtic, that’s just the way it is.

“It’s a great experience, I’m not going to criticise him too much, but for the second goal he needs to do better.”

Bodø/Glimt cut through Celtic once again and are cruising into the next round… Hugo Vetlesen finishes a typically well-worked goal 👌#UECL pic.twitter.com/tlwJjWbaG9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2022

Liam Scales at Celtic.

Since joining Celtic from Shamrock Rovers last August, Scales’ performances have generally been well-received by Bhoys supporters and former players alike.

The 23-year-old Wicklow native scored on his Scottish Premiership debut against Dundee United in December, just days before being praised by Sutton for his display in a Europa League group victory over Real Betis.

On a number of occasions during his commentary on that game, Sutton went out of his way to say that he “liked” Scales, praising his composure on the ball and his ability to put in a crunching tackle when necessary.

No Celtic player covered themselves in glory during the tw0-legged defeat to Bodo/Glimt and now that they’re out of Europe, attention for Scales can turn to getting some more Scottish Premiership minutes as well as a potential league winner’s medal.

