Celtic slam “pathetic” racist abuse aimed at Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic condemn racist abuse of Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic have issued a statement condemning racist abuse aimed at their Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

A video on social media depicting Rangers fans chanting a racist song about Furuhashi was described as “sickening and pathetic” by Celtic in a statement issued last night.

#CelticFC statement: If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation. pic.twitter.com/21QOcZuyK9 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 22, 2021

Rangers are investigating the video.

“If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation,” the club said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse. As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”

A Rangers spokesperson confirmed that they would be investigating the video, which appears to have been recorded on a supporters bus over the weekend, by saying: “Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

“Those who partake in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin “We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved.”

Kyogo Furuhashi off to a flyer at Celtic.

Furuhashi has become an immediate fan favourite at Celtic Park, scoring six goals in his first seven games for the club since joining from Japanese side Vissel Kobe in July.

The highlight of his time in Glasgow so far has been a hat-trick against Dundee in a 6-0 victory earlier this month.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was already familiar with Furuhashi, having managed the Yokahama F. Marinos side that lost to Vissel Kobe in the 2020 Japanese Super Cup.

Furuhashi scored in the 3-3 draw before being substituted in a match that Vissel Kobe would go on to win on penalties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 古橋亨梧/Kyogo Furuhashi (@kyogo_furuhashi)

Celtic have found some form after a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership season, which saw them lose them lose 2-1 at Hearts.

Back-to-back 6-0 victories, over Dundee and St. Mirren, have somewhat rectified that and The Hoops now lie fourth in the table, level on points with their arch-rivals Rangers.

