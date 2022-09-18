Celtic fans sing anti-royal family chants during minute’s applause for Queen

Celtic fans sing anti-royal family chants.

Celtic fans were heard singing anti-royal family chants during a minute’s applause in honour of Queen Elizabeth at St Mirren on Sunday.

As the players lined up around the centre circle, chants of “if you hate the royal family clap your hands” were heard from the away end, leading to disparaging looks from Scotland manager Steve Clarke among others.

A banner was also held up in the stand at St Mirren Park with the same message.

Anti-royal chants drowned out.

Towards the end of the tribute, the chants appeared to be drowned out, with Sky Sports reportedly prepared to turn down sound levels if any offensive chants or boos were heard.

Across England and Scotland this weekend, players are holding minute’s silence as a tribute to the Queen but St Mirren opted to hold a minute’s applause instead.

Attention was drawn to Celtic fans earlier this week, when an anti-monarchy banner appeared in the away section at their Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday evening.

Banner in the Celtic end against St Mirren during minute’s applause for the Queen. pic.twitter.com/ST6SUrfiDR — Andrew Maclean (@AndrewMaclean_) September 18, 2022

Ange Postecoglou calls for respect.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou called for respect from the club’s support ahead of the game against St Mirren.

“I have the same message to our fans that we always have,” said the Australian coach. “We abided by the protocols, we wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause and we’ll abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We’ll do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone else or supporters. We’ll look after our own club and our own supporters and we’ll do whatever is required, as we have so far, in a fairly respectful way as a football club.”

🎥 Section of the Celtic fans’ response to the minute’s applause for Queen Elizabeth II…#cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/p9PPte8OdK — PLZ Soccer (@PLZSoccer) September 18, 2022

SPFL statement.

Football activity was postponed across the UK last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen but the sport is set to resume this weekend.

“Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal,” said an SPFL statement released earlier this week.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal. Full details 👇 — SPFL (@spfl) September 12, 2022

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.

“We thank clubs and league organisations for the mark of respect shown at the weekend and for their efforts in resuming the professional game fixture schedule.”

Dundee United supporters were also heard singing disparaging chants about the Queen, ahead of the club’s 2-1 defeat to Ibrox on Saturday.

