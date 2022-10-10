Celtic confirm £10k donation to the Creeslough Community Support Fund

Celtic confirm donation to Creeslough fund.

Celtic have confirmed that they will be donating £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund after Friday’s tragedy in Co. Donegal.

A total of 10 people lost their lives in an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village in the north of the county, and the fund has now been set up by the Irish Red Cross, An Post and Applegreen.

It is aimed at supporting “those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy,” and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic confirmed on Monday that they will be making the donation.

Celtic statement on Creeslough tragedy.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes to send our most sincere condolences to the families of the 10 people who tragically died in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday and we offer our full support to the entire community, which is suffering so much at this difficult time,” said the club in a statement.

“Through the club’s charitable arm, Celtic FC Foundation, £10,000 will be donated to the Creeslough Community Support Fund in the aftermath of this heart-breaking event.”

Everyone at #CelticFC wishes to send our most sincere condolences to the families of the 10 people who tragically died in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday and we offer our full support to the entire community, which is suffering so much at this difficult time. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 10, 2022

“Heartfelt sympathies.”

Glasgow and Donegal share a long history of migration, while Martin McGill, one of the victims of the tragedy, was a Celtic fan who was originally from Scotland.

“Donegal has a long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club,” the statement continues. “The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of all of the victims and the people of Creeslough.”

Following the tragic incident in Creeslough on Thursday, October 6, Creeslough Community Support Fund has been established by the IRC in collaboration with An Post & Applegreen to provide rapid & long-term assistance to the Cleeslough community.

Donate: https://t.co/2qdfPxdiL2 pic.twitter.com/swYeBh0TgA — Irish Red Cross (@irishredcross) October 10, 2022

Creeslough tragedy.

On Sunday, Gardaí confirmed the names of the 1o people who lost their lives in the Creeslough tragedy. Their names are as follows:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years.

