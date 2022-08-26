Casemiro’s Man United squad number confirmed

Casemiro squad number confirmed.

Manchester United have confirmed the squad number that Casemiro will be donning when he takes to the field for the Red Devils this season.

The Brazilian midfielder completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this week and it has now been confirmed that he will wear the number 18 jersey, which was previously worn by Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro follows Scholes and Fernandes.

Earlier this summer, Fernandes made the switch to number 8, one he had coveted while it was held by Juan Mata before the Spaniard’s departure from the club.

While Fernandes did a decent job wearing number 18, the shirt is most associated with legendary midfielder Paul Scholes.

Scholes took on the number 18 shirt ahead of the 1996/97 season, and went on to wear it over the next 15 seasons, while winning multiple honours along the way.

Squad number history.

This isn’t the first time that Casemiro has donned 18, having done so with Real Madrid Castilla, while playing for the reserve side during 2012/13.

After being promoted to Madrid’s senior side, he took on number 38 initially, before wearing 16 throughout the 2013/14 season, a campaign which ended with him winning the first of his five Champions League medals.

Casemiro then wore number 6 during a season-long loan spell at Porto, before being handed number 14 upon his return to the Bernabeu at the beginning of the 2015/16 season.

The 14 shirt had been left vacant after Javier Hernandez ended his own loan spell at Madrid, while still on the books at Man United.

“Scholes was hard and fair.”

Speaking about the man who held on to the Red Devils number 18 shirt for so long, Casemiro was effusive in his praise for Scholes.

“He’s a player that was small but he got stuck in, he was a fighter, he gave everything on the pitch. His passing over 50 to 70 metres was incredible,” the 30-year-old said in his introductory interview with the club earlier this week.

“The little guy [Scholes] was very good and what I loved about him when he played was that he was small but he went in hard and fair.”

Other players to wear number 18 in the Premier League era for United include Ashley Young, Simon Davies and Darren Ferguson.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: casemiro, Manchester United