Casemiro’s passionate celebration during Manchester derby goes viral

Casemiro celebration goes viral.

Manchester United fans have been lapping up footage of Casemiro, which was taken after Marcus Rashford gave his side the lead over Manchester City on Saturday.

Rashford’s goal completed a second-half turnaround after goal from Bruno Fernandes just minutes earlier cancelled out Jack Grealish’s opener.

Celebration footage.

After the 82nd-minute winner went in, Old Trafford was in raptures, with players and fans alike jumping for joy at the thought of beating their arch-rivals.

One man in particular was in his element, as Casemiro was filmed screaming at the top of his voice, while embracing two young boys, before giving a hug to a man who has since been identified as well-known United supporter Pete Boyle.

A video shared by Twitter user Peter Prout has been viewed over half a million times at the time of writing, while another angle of the moment was shared by the official Man United account.

Man United video.

In it, viewers can also see Casemiro’s fellow Brazilian midfielder Fred shaking hands with a supporter while accepting some well-earned pats on the back for his performance on Saturday.

While Casemiro was already hugely-popular with Man United fans, the footage will just endear him further.

Aside from his superb on-pitch performances, the 30-year-old has been credited with helping to restore a winning mentality to a Man United squad which looked broken for most of last season.

Before moving to Old Trafford in the summer, Casemiro spent the best part of a decade at Real Madrid, where he was a key figure in five Champions League successes for the Spanish club.

Casemiro.

As part of an uber-talented midfield triumvirate alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, he also won three La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey.

With United now into the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, and going well in three other competitions, Casemiro’s dedication and passion will be crucial in the club’s hunt for trophies over the coming months.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: casemiro, Manchester United