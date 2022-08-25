Casemiro admits he is “truly sorry” to Man United fans in first interview since joining

Casemiro conducts first Man United interview.

Casemiro has conducted his first interview since joining Manchester United, as he sat down for an introductory chat at his new club.

The Brazilian midfielder was already introduced to the Old Trafford faithful on Monday night, ahead of United’s 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool and on Thursday morning, fans were given the opportunity to hear from him at length for the first time.

Casemiro: “I want to learn.”

The five-time Champions League winner is clearly an accomplished player on the pitch but he admitted that there is one thing he will have to work on, as he adjusts to life in a new country.

“My wife speaks English,” said the ex-Real Madrid star. “I have a seven-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. So they speak a bit better English than me.

“I’m truly sorry to you and all of the United fans that I don’t speak English, but I want to study, I want to learn as soon as possible so that I can learn about English culture, to learn English and speak to my friends, my team-mates, all the club staff and I want to show them I’m one of them.”

Stop scrolling ✋

Watch this 👇@Casemiro's first United interview has dropped and it's not to be missed! 🔴🇧🇷#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2022

New teammates.

The 30-year-old conducted the interview with Andy Mitten in Spanish, and as he works on his English skills, he is sure to find plenty of assistance within the Old Trafford dressing room.

Spanish speakers at the club include David de Gea, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho, while he will find the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Cristiano Ronaldo speaking his native Portuguese.

That is, of course, if Ronaldo stays at the club, and Casemiro also spoke of his admiration for the forward, as well as another ex-Madrid teammate in Raphael Varane.

“Well, they are two players that I’ve had the pleasure of playing alongside,” he said. “We could spend all day talking about Cristiano. He’s one of the best players in the history of football.

“Looking back at his time at Real Madrid, I think we spent seven years together, so it’s an honour to play once again with these players but not just these guys, I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, to helping them and them helping me, too. I’m incredibly excited to be here at Manchester United.”

Now that Casemiro has been officially unveiled, he could be in line to make his Red Devils debut this Saturday away to Southampton.

That match at St. Mary’s gets underway at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: casemiro, Manchester United