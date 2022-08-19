What Casemiro will bring to Man United as move edges closer

Casemiro on verge of Man United move.

Manchester United are reported to be on the brink of completing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

According to the BBC, the club are set to spend £50.7m on the experienced defensive midfielder, with £8.5m in add-ons.

While some may baulk at the price tag for a 30-year-old, Casemiro is expected to slot straight in to a position in which United have been desperately lacking in recent years.

Scott McTominay appears to have reached a ceiling and while Fred’s output has improved, it’s clear that new manager Erik ten Hag is in need of better quality in the area, after a desperately poor start to the season.

Casemiro attributes.

Casemiro has been a key figure in Real Madrid’s dominance of the Champions League over the past decade, with the Brazilian boasting five winner’s medals in the competition.

Alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, he has formed a midfield trio that Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti refers to as the ‘Bermuda Triangle,’ implying that ball disappears for the opposition whenever they play.

Casemiro is known for his football intelligence, his physical strength and his extremely high work-rate. He is a hard tackler with a powerful shot that has helped him contribute goals to the Madrid cause since he move to Spain from Sao Paulo in 2013.

In all, he has hit 31 goals for Los Blancos in all competitions, including a long-range strike in the 2017 Champions League Final in, when Madrid won the second of their three-in-a-row by beating Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

Casemiro, Kroos and Modrić have never lost a final that they've all started in for Real Madrid. 9 finals. 9 wins. The Bermuda Triangle. pic.twitter.com/xVdLx5e156 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 12, 2022

How will Man United use Casemiro?

While Casemiro could line up in a duo alongside international teammate Fred, it’s possible that Ten Hag will use him in a trio similar to the one in which he has excelled in Spain.

Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen could potentially drop deeper to play alongside him, with the duo roaming forward as the Brazilian keeps things tied together.

As well as his technical abilities, Casemiro will bring much-needed leadership to the Old Trafford dressing room, having captained his club and country on multiple occasions.

Ten Hag could lean on him to guide United’s Portuguese speakers, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s demeanour said to be leaving a lot to be desired around the dressing room.

A Madrid spine.

Should Ronaldo stay at Old Trafford, something he clearly doesn’t want, then the spine of the team could look similar to Madrid’s all-conquering side of the mid-2010s, with Raphael Varane playing in central defence.

The trio bring bring a combined 15 Champions League medals to the table, and this is the sort of winning experience that could prove invaluable as Ten Hag attempts to change the culture at the club.

However, many supporters would have felt the same way when Ronaldo and Varane joined last summer, at the beginning of a season that was rife with squad disharmony.

