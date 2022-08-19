Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro’s intention to join Man United

Casemiro on brink of Man United move.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that his midfielder Casemiro has decided to join Manchester United.

The Brazilian is on the verge of a £50.7m move to Old Trafford, where he is expected to fill a gaping hole in the club’s defensive midfield position.

Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro move.

“I have spoken with Casemiro,” said the ex-Everton boss on Friday morning. “He wants to try a new challenge. We understand his decision.

“Casemiro will not play on Saturday. Negotiations are ongoing but he has decided to leave Real Madrid. Yesterday I realised it was a real thing [Casemiro to Man Utd]. My plans won’t change.”

Casemiro’s Man United challenge.

If Casemiro is indeed looking for a new challenge, he will certainly find one at Old Trafford, with Man United appearing to be at their lowest point since Alex Ferguson left as manager in 2013.

Erik ten Hag’s first two Premier League matches as manager have ended in defeat, with 2-1 loss to Brighton on the opening day being followed up by a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Brentford last weekend.

Casemiro will be expected to slot directly into defensive midfield, with supporters continuing to be exasperated by the performances of Scott McTominay and Fred.

Real Madrid success.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure in Real Madrid’s dominance of the Champions League over the past decade, with the Brazilian boasting five winner’s medals in the competition.

Alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, he has formed a midfield trio that Ancelotti refers to as the ‘Bermuda Triangle,’ implying that ball disappears for the opposition whenever they play.

Casemiro is known for his football intelligence, his physical strength and his extremely high work-rate. He is a hard tackler with a powerful shot that has helped him contribute goals to the Madrid cause since he move to Spain from Sao Paulo in 2013.

In all, he has hit 31 goals for Los Blancos in all competitions, including a long-range strike in the 2017 Champions League Final, when Madrid won the second of their three-in-a-row by beating Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

Potenital debut.

Even if the deal be concluded this weekend, it is unlikely that it will be done in time for Casemiro to line up against Liverpool on Monday night.

A debut could instead come on Saturday week away to Southampton.

