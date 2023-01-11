Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Time and TV info.

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw is due to take place this evening, as road to the Wembley final on February 26th becomes clearer.

At the time of writing, six teams remain in the competition, after Manchester United and Newcastle United sealed their spots in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

Man United and Newcastle progress.

Man United eventually beat a stubborn Charlton Athletic side 3-0 at Old Trafford, after a stoppage-time brace from Marcus Rashford added to a stunning first-half effort from Antony.

The Red Devils have now reached the semi-final of the League Cup for the third time in the last four seasons, having been knocked out at that stage by arch-rivals Manchester City in both 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Meanwhile, up at St. James’ Park, a dominant Newcastle side reached their first League Cup semi-final since 1976, as goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton helped the Magpies to a 2-0 win over Leicester City.

On Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face off for a semi-final spot, as will Southampton and Manchester City in the live Sky Sports game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup semi-final draw.

When does the Carabao Cup semi-final draw take place?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on the night of Wednesday January 11th, following the conclusion of the Southampton v Man City game.

It will be hosted by Mark Chapman, with balls drawn by England Women’s European Championship winner Jill Scott and former Man City defender Nedum Onuoha.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, as part of the coverage of Southampton v Man City.

The draw will also be available to watch live on the official Carabao Cup Twitter account.

Depending on the need for a penalty shootout this evening’s live game, the draw should take place around 10.15pm to 10.30pm.

When do the semi-finals take place?

The two-legged semi-finals are pencilled in for the week commencing January 23rd and the week commencing January 30th.

