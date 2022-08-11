Carabao Cup 2nd round draw pits Ireland internationals against each other

Carabao Cup draw.

The Carabao Cup 2nd round draw has been made with 13 Premier League clubs set to begin their journey in the competition at the next stage.

All top flight clubs who aren’t playing in Europe enter the Carabao Cup in the second round and the draw has thrown up some interesting ties from an Irish perspective.

Irish interest in Carabao Cup draw.

Troy Parrott, fresh from scoring his first Preston goal in their first round victory over Huddersfield Town, could come up against Ireland teammate Nathan Collins after the Lilywhites were drawn away to Wolves in round two.

Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Robbie Brady and Sean Maguire could also come up against Collins, though as a £20 million signing with expectations of regular Premier League football, it’s likely that the defender will be rested by Wolves boss Bruno Lage on the night.

However, the tie could provide an opportunity for Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan to get minutes on the pitch for Wolves, after he was named on the bench for their Premier League opener against Leeds United last weekend.

Ireland internationals.

Elsewhere, Norwich City striker Adam Idah could continue his recovery from injury in the Canaries’ meeting with Premier League newcomers Bournemouth, who recently added Brazilian goalkeeper Neto as competition for Ireland’s Mark Travers.

Derby County’s strong Irish contingent of Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight among others, will face West Bromwich Albion (Dara O’Shea, Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby) or Sheffield United (Enda Stevens and John Egan), with the two Championship sides playing their first round tie on Thursday evening.

Chiedozie Ogbene was a goalscorer in Rotherham’s first round win over Port Vale and his side will now face League One outfit Morecambe in round two.

MK Dons.

MK Dons, with their recent League of Ireland recruits Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy, will travel to Watford, while Ireland and Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will visit Cambridge United of League One, if the Dubliner isn’t rested on the night.

Ex-Bohemians man Promise Omochere, meanwhile, could get an opportunity to test himself against Frank Lampard’s Everton, after Fleetwood Town were drawn at home to the Toffees.

The Carabao Cup second round draw can be read in full below:

Northern Section

Bolton vs Aston Villa

Derby vs West Brom or Sheffield United

Wolves vs Preston

Leeds vs Barnsley

Fleetwood vs Everton

Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale

Tranmere vs Newcastle

Rotherham vs Morecambe

Barrow vs Lincoln

Stockport vs Leicester

Bradford vs Blackburn

Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury vs Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage vs Peterborough

Norwich vs Bournemouth

Newport vs Portsmouth

Oxford vs Crystal Palace

Watford vs MK Dons

Colchester vs Brentford

Wycombe vs Bristol City

Walsall vs Charlton

Crawley vs Fulham

Cambridge vs Southampton

Gillingham vs Exeter

Forest Green vs Brighton

