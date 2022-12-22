Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Charlton’s Irish coach granted Old Trafford wish

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw has been made and it has paired Manchester United with League One outfit Charlton Athletic.

Charlton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, caused an upset on Wednesday night by defeating Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.

Anthony Hayes gets dream Carabao Cup draw.

The victory for the Addicks came in their final match under the caretaker guidance of Athlone native Anthony Hayes, who will now step back into a coaching role under new manager Dean Holden.

Speaking after their win over Brighton, Hayes declared that he was hoping for a trip to Old Trafford, and he has now gotten his wish.

“I’m a Man United fan so Man United away for me,” Hayes told reporters on Wednesday night, when asked what draw he wanted.

After the draw was made, Hayes reacted by posting the words “MERRY CHRISTMAS!” on Twitter.

Quarter-final draw.

United sealed their passage into the quarter-final by beating Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur having already been eliminated in round three, and Liverpool being knocked out on by Manchester City on Thursday, the Carabao Cup could well provide Erik ten Hag with his best opportunity to win a trophy in his first season as Manchester United manager.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has already won the competition four times, and while adding a fifth isn’t top of his priority list this season, he wouldn’t turn down another trip to Wembley on February 26th.

Southampton v Man City.

His side will have to get past Southampton first, after the quarter-final draw provided them with a a trip to the south coast.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest were drawn at home to fellow Midlands outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Newcastle United will host Leicester City in a repeat of their upcoming St. Stephen’s Day clash.

The four quarter-final ties will be played in the week commencing January 9th.

