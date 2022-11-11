Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Man United to face old rival, Man City to host Liverpool

Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

Manchester United have been drawn at home to Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round, after beating Aston Villa 4-2 in round three.

Burnley are managed by Vincent Kompany, the man who captained Manchester City in multiple derbies against United throughout the 2010s.

Man City to face Liverpool in Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Belgian took over at Turf Moor during the summer and has led his side to the top of the EFL Championship with 20 games played.

From an Irish point of view, Josh Cullen has been one of the key players for Burnley this season and is sure to relish a trip to Old Trafford, if the midfielder is called upon to play.

Elsewhere in the draw, Manchester City will play at home to Liverpool in what is undoubtedly the tie of the round.

We’ll face Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup 👊 pic.twitter.com/CnJPLO825O — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher.

Not for the first time in the Carabao Cup, Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero for Jurgen Klopp’s side earlier this week, and the Corkman is likely to be called upon again for round four.

While Kelleher has experience of big games against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, he has yet to face Man City in his short career, and the tie presents another opportunity to for him to showcase his talents against the best the Premier League has to offer.

It’s been a great week for the big north-west trio of United, City and Liverpool, with the London half of the so-called big six – Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea – all crashing out of Carabao Cup.

Fourth round draw.

In-form Newcastle are another side who will fancy their chances of lifting the trophy, and they have been drawn at home to Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will travel to MK Dons, with Southampton hosting League One side Lincoln City.

Wolves will play at home to League Two outfit Gillingham, with Nottingham Forest travelling to Blackburn Rovers, while Brighton will make the trip to Charlton Athletic.

