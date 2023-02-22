Carabao Cup Final: Day, kick-off time and how to watch on TV in Ireland

Carabao Cup Final: How to watch on TV in Ireland.

The 2023 Carabao Cup Final will take place this weekend, and there are sure to be plenty of football fans planning to watch it on TV in Ireland.

This year’s competition has thrown up an intriguing contest between Manchester United, who are hoping to end a six-year trophyless spell, and Newcastle United, who haven’t lifted any major silverware since their Inter-Cities Fairs Cup success in 1969.

Irish fans will have fond memories of Caoimhin Kelleher’s heroics in last year’s final, and while there will be no players from the Emerald Isle this time around, the match should still make for a solid evening’s entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2023 Carabao Cup Final in Ireland.

When does the Carabao Cup Final take place?

The 2023 Carabao Cup Final between Manchester United and Newcastle United takes place at Wembley on Sunday February 26th, with kick-off pencilled in for 4.30pm.

How can I watch the match on TV in Ireland?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

What is at stake?

The final offers both clubs the chance to pick up the first major piece of silverware of the English football season.

For supporters of a club like Man United, six years without winning a trophy is far too long of a wait.

The Red Devils are still firing on four fronts this season, meaning that Erik ten Hag may have other opportunities to win a trophy in his first season as manager.

However, the chance presented to them on Sunday may be too good to miss out on, even if they face a gruelling Europa League clash with Barcelona just three days beforehand.

Newcastle.

Despite Newcastle’s new-found riches, every final is seen as a bonus after they spent years in the doldrums under the ownership of Mike Ashley.

Their last cup final came all the way back in 1999 when the lost the FA Cup showpiece to Man United, as the Old Trafford club secured the second leg of their unprecedented Treble under the management of Alex Ferguson.

