Carabao Cup round-up: Adam Idah and Darragh Burns among the goals as Irish impress

Irish players impress in Carabao Cup.

Adam Idah and Darragh Burns were among the Irish goalscorers as the Carabao Cup second round got underway on Tuesday night.

Idah came off the bench for his first appearance after a six-month injury lay-off, and it didn’t take long for him to find the net for Norwich City.

Carabao Cup round-up.

The Corkman put his side 2-1 up over Bournemouth, only for the Cherries to equalise in injury-time, before eventually beating the Canaries 5-3 on penalties.

Elsewhere, Darragh Burns scored his first goal in English football, after recently signing for MK Dons from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The 20-year-old scored the second goal in his new side’s 2-0 victory away to Watford, a significant result for the League One side against bookies’ favourites to win the EFL Championship this season.

The strike was assisted by Bohemians man Dawson Devoy and came after Burns himself set up a goal for Matthew Dennis, making it a goal and assist for the winger on the night.

Killian Phillips makes Palace debut.

Meanwhile, Dubliner Killian Phillips made his competitive debut for Crystal Palace, playing 51 minutes as the Eagles overcame Oxford United 2-0.

In the same game, Oxford’s Ireland U19 defender James Golding was named Man of the Match by his side for his performance against the Premier League outfit.

Ireland U19 winger Cian Hayes impressed for Fleetwood Town, as the League One side lost 1-0 to an Everton team captained by Seamus Coleman.

Shane Duffy on receiving end of upset.

U20 centre-back Mazeed Ogungbo was involved in the upset of the night, as League Two Crawley Town eliminated Premier League Fulham.

Ogungbo played the full 90 minutes in the victory, but so did experienced Ireland defender Shane Duffy, who will be disappointed with the Cottagers’ 2-0 defeat to the side that are currently second-from-bottom in England’s fourth tier.

Former Ireland U21 international Anthony Scully scored and assisted as Lincoln City drew 2-2 with Barrow before eventually winning on penalties, while Ronan Curtis scored twice in Portsmouth’s 3-2 defeat to Newport County.

Ireland U21 stars Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy were rejected by Watford as youngsters. Tonight they returned to Vicarage Road and played key roles to knock the Hornets out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win. Burns scored one and assisted another. Devoy assisted one. 💚 pic.twitter.com/wm9zX5oHCh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 23, 2022

