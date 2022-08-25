Carabao Cup 3rd round draw in full: Derby’s Irish contingent handed Anfield test

Carabao Cup third round draw.

The Carabao Cup third round draw has handed Derby County’s sizeable Irish contingent a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Conor Hourihane, Eiran Cashin, James Collins and Jason Knight have each played in all five of Derby’s League One matches this season, while David McGoldrick has come off the bench in two of those games.

All five could now get a runout at Anfield in the week commencing November 7th, by which time you would except Liverpool’s slow start to the season to have clicked into gear.

Evan Ferguson scores first goal.

Elsewhere, Ireland U21 striker Evan Ferguson could be handed more Carabao Cup minutes away to Arsenal, after he scored his first goal for Brighton on his first competitive start for the Seagulls on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old added the third goal in injury time of a 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers, a game in which fellow Irish youngsters Andrew Moran and James Furlong also got minutes on the pitch.

After their heroics on Tuesday, the Irish contingent at MK Dons, which features ex-League of Ireland stars Darragh Burns and Dawson Devoy, missed out on a plum Premier League tie in round three.

Instead, they will host fellow League One side Morecambe, but on the bright side, the Dons will fancy their chances of progressing into the last 16 of the competition.

A 92nd minute strike for his first senior goal with Brighton 💚 It's Fergie Time, ladies and gentlemen. #COYBOG pic.twitter.com/2vTz31wfta — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 24, 2022

Man City to host Chelsea.

After making his debut for Crystal Palace in round two, ex-Drogheda United youngster Killian Phillips will hope for more minutes away to Newcastle United, in what is one of seven all-Premier League pairings.

The tie of the round will see Manchester City host Chelsea, while Manchester United were drawn at home to Aston Villa.

EVAN MAKES IT THREE! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Vue8Yk7KNh — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 24, 2022

The full draw for the Carabao Cup third round can be read below:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: carabao cup