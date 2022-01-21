Caoimhin Kelleher on whether he expects to start the Carabao Cup Final

Caoimhin Kelleher on cup final chances.

Caoimhin Kelleher helped Liverpool into the Carabao Cup Final on Thursday night and the question is now whether he keeps his place for the Wembley showdown with Chelsea.

The Corkman has kept goal for three of Liverpool’s five matches en route to the final, missing the fourth round victory over Preston due to illness and the semi-final first leg against Arsenal after manager Jurgen Klopp decided to go with Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher or Alisson Becker?

Klopp explained this at the time by saying that the Brazilian needed the minutes after contracting Covid-19 over the New Year and the decision was justified, as Alisson kept a clean sheet in the scoreless draw at Anfield.

Kelleher matched that feat in Thursday night’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium, after being drafted back into the team in the cup that Klopp has previously described as ‘Caoimh’s competition.’

A brace from Diogo Jota sealed Liverpool’s passage into the final but the Portuguese forward had to share some of the limelight with Kelleher, who pulled off a spectacular save to keep Alexandre Lacazette out in the first half.

Jamie Carragher would opt for Alisson.

The performance followed up the 23-year-old’s previous appearance in the competition, when he saved two penalties in the quarter-final shootout victory over Leicester City just before Christmas.

While Klopp has been speaking glowingly of his young stopper, there’s always the chance that he’ll plump for the experience of Alisson when it comes to making his goalkeeping decision on Feburary 27th.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has previously said that he would prefer to see Alisson back in the side for such a big game, saying on Sky Sports last week that “It’s too important when you get into the business end of cup competitions for me. The most important thing is not keeping a player happy. It is winning trophies for football clubs and keeping your supporters happy.”

For his part, Kelleher is none the wiser as to whether he’ll get the nod, or that’s what he’s been telling the official Liverpool website anyway.

“Hopefully, but we’ll see,” he said, when asked about his chances of starting at Wembley. “There’s a few weeks now until the final so I’ll keep training hard and see what happens and see if I get the nod.”

Irish cup final winners.

If Kelleher does play and Liverpool are victorious, he will become the first Irish footballer to win a major domestic English cup final since James McCarthy was part of the Wigan Athletic side who famously beat Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup Final.

In terms of the League Cup, Stephen Carr and Keith Fahey are the most recent Irish players to take home winner’s medals, with the former lifting the trophy as captain when Birmingham City stunned Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in the 2011 final.

