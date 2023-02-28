French World Cup winner urges Caoimhin Kelleher to join Spurs

Caoimhin Kelleher urged to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Caoimhin Kelleher would “fit in perfectly” at Spurs, as he looks to make the step towards regular first-team football.

That’s the opinion of Emmanuel Petit, who feels that the age-profile of his fellow French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris may open a door for Kelleher in North London.

Spurs may look towards Caoimhin Kelleher.

Lloris is currently out injured, and at the age of 36, Petit feels that Spurs may look to a younger man as their first-choice goalkeeper, and 24-year-old Kelleher fits the bill.

Petit also ruled out Chelsea as an option for the current Liverpool back-up goalkeeper, as Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga would stand in the Irishman’s way, despite both having experienced dips in form in recent times.

Move to Spurs.

“Caomihin Kelleher should consider a move away, however Chelsea still have two keepers in Mendy and Kepa,” Petit told Pundit Arena via Premier League Odds.

“A club that he would fit in perfectly is Tottenham. Hugo Lloris is 36, he has had a few injuries and has retired from the national team, he is not the future anymore. [Fraser] Forster is also 34, so Tottenham may need a refresh in that department.

“Kelleher is 24 years old. In the cup fixtures last season, especially against Chelsea, he was really good. If he wants to cement his own legacy, he should leave and join Tottenham.”

Caoimhin Kelleher future.

As a stand-in to Alisson Becker at Anfield, Kelleher has performed admirably when called upon by Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons.

However, if he wants to gain an edge on Gavin Bazunu in Ireland’s pecking order, he may well need to find a Premier League club where he can become a regular, just like the Dubliner has done at Southampton.

Kelleher’s contract at Liverpool expires in 2026, a year before Alisson’s, at which point the Ireland man will be 27 years of age.

A lot of talks will need to take place between now and then, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kelleher lining out in another club’s colours in the next season or two.

