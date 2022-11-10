Caoimhin Kelleher talks through thought process during shootout heroics

Caoimhin Kelleher on shootout heroics.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been speaking about what was going through his mind as Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Derby County crept towards penalties.

The Liverpool and Ireland goalkeeper saved three spot kicks as Jurgen Klopp’s side won the shootout 3-2, to seal their place in the fourth round of the competition they won last season.

The tension was nothing new for Kelleher, as the Corkman has now helped Liverpool to win four penalty shootouts, more than any other goalkeeper in the club’s history.

His career total of six shootout saves is also a Liverpool record, and after the win over the Rams, Kelleher gave an insight into his mindset to the club website.

Caoimhin Kelleher on shootout preparations.

“In the last five minutes the game kind of looked like it was going to penalties,” said the 23-year-old. “We didn’t really create many chances so I thought there might be a chance. Then yeah, once it went there, I just tried to focus on helping the lads, trying to save a few.

“We had footage with John [Achterberg], Jack [Robinson] and Taffa [Claudio Taffarel] – they go through the footage of penalties with me, but like you say, on the day they can change their mind and do anything. Thankfully, tonight it worked out.”

One of Kelleher’s stops on Wednesday night came against Ireland teammate and fellow Corkonian Conor Hourihane, and the performance is sure to give the goalkeeper a boost ahead of Ireland’s November friendlies.

Kelleher could see game-time against Norway and/or Malta, which would be just reward for the patience he continues to show as back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker at Anfield.

Three outstanding saves, Caoimhín 🧤 pic.twitter.com/6BUffWfZig — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2022

On being a number 2.

“I approach every day like I’m going to play,” Kelleher added on being a number 2. “I have to be ready to play – anything can happen any time. I’ve trained with the goalie group every day, it’s a really good group to work with so I enjoy going in every day and trying to work hard.

“At the same time as well it’s difficult not getting the games, but like I say, the more we do well in cup competitions like this the more game time I can hopefully get.”

Once again, Klopp was thrilled at Kelleher’s Carabao Cup heroics, as he spoke glowingly of his player afterwards.

“He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional,” said the German coach. “He came back from holiday and was injured. It took a really long time to get him back in training and back to speed. But obviously he’s ready now.”

Tonight was Caoimhín Kelleher's fourth penalty shootout win 🙌 That's more than any goalkeeper in our history 👏 pic.twitter.com/IkNte7fU9v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2022

Carabao Cup.

With Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all crashing out of the competition on Wednesday night, the chance of Kelleher getting another long run in the Carabao Cup may have increased.

The draw for the fourth round will take place live on Sky Sports on Thursday night, after the conclusion of the Manchester United v Aston Villa tie.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ireland, Liverpool