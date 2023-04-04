Liverpool actively seeking Caoimhin Kelleher replacement

Liverpool seeking Caoimhin Kelleher replacement.

Liverpool are in the market for a replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

It has long been reported that the Ireland goalkeeper will leave Anfield in the near-future, with the alternative being to stick around and continue to play second-fiddle to first-choice stopper Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher set for Liverpool exit.

According to the Mail, this reality has now been acknowledged by Liverpool, as they have entered the transfer market to find a goalkeeper to “compete with” Alisson.

Kelleher has been in or around the Liverpool squad since the 2018/19 season, eventually making his first-team debut against MK Dons in an EFL Cup match in September 2019.

It was in that competition where the 24-year-old Corkman would enjoy some of his best moments in a Liverpool shirt, as he performed heroics in four successful penalty shootouts over the next few seasons.

Most notably, Kelleher scored the winning spot-kick in an epic EFL Cup final shootout against Chelsea at Wembley, as Jurgen Klopp’s men won the 2021/22 edition of the competition.

Caoimhin Kelleher.

In all, Kelleher has played 20 times for Liverpool, although appearances this season have been limited to just three, with the club performing poorly in both domestic cup competitions.

Kelleher has been linked with a move to Spurs in recent times, with their 36-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Lloris set to reach the end of his contract next season.

There are sure to be other Premier League suitors for Kelleher’s signature as he looks to take the next step in his career by becoming a first-choice goalkeeper at club level, much like his Ireland colleague Gavin Bazunu has done at Southampton.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool