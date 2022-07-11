The reason why Caoimhin Kelleher isn’t on pre-season tour with Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher left out of Liverpool tour.

Caoimhin Kelleher hasn’t travelled with Liverpool for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Singapore due to a “knock,” it has been reported.

The Athletic states that the Ireland goalkeeper stayed behind on Saturday while the Reds flew out to Bangkok, where they will kick off their pre-season campaign with a match against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher remains at Liverpool training base.

Kelleher will work at the club’s training base alongside Kaide Gordon, another injured player, after ‘the decision was taken that they would be better off staying at Kirkby to continue their rehabilitation this week.’

The news that Kelleher is injured just comes weeks after the Corkman hinted that he may look for a move away from Anfield this season.

While he has rarely put a foot wrong when called upon by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, the 23-year-old is arguably at an age where being a back-up at club level could harm his chances of further international caps, after he performed well during the recent international window in Gavin Bazunu’s absence.

“I’m not sure on what’s happening yet,” Kelleher told reporters at FAI HQ at that time, in relation to his club future.

“I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens. Obviously I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

“Best number 2.”

Kelleher has previously been described as “the best number 2 goalie in the world by Klopp,” and his contribution to Liverpool’s recent success is certainly not insignificant.

He has played four times in the Premier League for the club, most notably in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in January of this year, when his performance drew praise from Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, among others.

He has also appeared twice in the Champions League and was the club’s regular cup goalkeeper last season, when he even scored the winning penalty in a shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final.

Now firmly-established as Liverpool’s second-choice behind Alisson Becker, it remains to be seen if Kelleher is happy to remain in that role for another while, or if he would prefer to seek a regular starting place elsewhere.

