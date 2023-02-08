Caoimhin Kelleher told he may need to take a pay cut in order to have “best career possible”

Caoimhin Kelleher move “comes down to finances”.

Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher may need to take a pay cut in order to have the “best career he can possibly have”.

That’s the opinion of former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin, who was speaking to Football Betting Online.

Caoimhin Kelleher situation.

Kelleher is now in his third season as the main second-choice goalkeeper to Alisson Becker at Liverpool, and with the Brazilian showing no signs of leaving the club, there have been calls for the Cork native to move away from Anfield.

This is testament to the obvious talent that Kelleher has shown when called upon by Jurgen Klopp, and Nevin is one of those who feels that the 24-year-old may need to spread his wings.

However, the former Scotland international added that a pay cut may be required, if Kelleher is to make that move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caoimhin Kelleher (@caoimhinkelleher98)

Pay cut.

“It’s a difficult situation for goalkeepers whether to move on or not,” said Nevin. “You have to look at the standard of backup goalkeepers in the Premier League over the past 20 years, they would be playing every week at any other team.

“For Caoimhin Kelleher, it comes down to finances. How many other Premier League clubs can afford to pay for what he’s being paid at the moment? Or should he take less wages in order to play every week?

“He has to ask himself this question, what’s more important, looking after yourself, your family and your finances or trying to have the best career you can possibly have?

“If I was Kelleher, I would leave Liverpool. I’ve been in this situation before, I left one club and took a third of the wages because I wanted to play every week.”

Career options.

While it’s a small sample size, Kelleher has shown in his handful of Premier League appearances that he is capable of carving out a career in the English top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United both appear to be coming towards the end of a cycle with their current goalkeepers, although a move to Old Trafford wouldn’t go down well on Merseyside.

Further down the Premier League table, there are plenty of clubs who would see Kelleher as an upgrade on their current stoppers, and likewise whichever teams comes up from the Championship this summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher contract.

Kelleher’s contract at Liverpool expires in 2026, a year before Alisson’s, at which point the Ireland man will be 27 years of age.

A lot of talks will need to take place between now and then, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kelleher lining out in another club’s colours in the next season or two.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ireland, Liverpool