Caoimhin Kelleher set to start for Liverpool this weekend.

Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to start for Liverpool against Leeds United on Sunday, with Brazilian players set to be banned from playing.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) have reportedly triggered a Fifa rule that that allows national associations to ban players from representing their clubs for five days, if they have not been released for international duty.

Regular Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is one of eight Brazil players that will be affected this weekend, leaving the door open for Kelleher to make his first appearance of the season.

Brazilians to be banned from playing.

Becker missed out on playing for his country over the international break after Premier League clubs banned their players from traveling to countries that are on the UK red list.

Other players affected include Alisson’s Liverpool teammates Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, as well as Ederson and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City, Manchester United’s Fred, Thiago Silva at Chelsea and Raphinha of Leeds United.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisson Becker (@alissonbecker)

Interestingly, Brazil have not requested a restriction on Richarlison of Everton, after the club allowed their forward to play for his country at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Today’s news follows on from the scenes in Sao Paulo on Sunday, when Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Argentina was interrupted by health authorities after the visiting nation’s Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso apparently violated Brazilian Covid regulations when entering the country.

Kelleher to get another chance in goal.

As the Brazilian players miss out this weekend, Republic of Ireland goalkeeper is expected to benefit in the absence of Alisson.

If the Corkman is picked ahead of fellow Liverpool back-up Adrian, it will be just his tenth appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 22-year-old impressed supporters in his five appearances last season, particularly during his first Champions League start in a 1-0 victory over Ajax.

In June, Kelleher made his debut for the Republic of Ireland, coming on as a half-time substitute in a 0-0 draw against Hungary.

However with the recent performances of Gavin Bazunu in the Irish net, he may need to get used to playing second fiddle for the time being.