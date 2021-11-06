Caoimhin Kelleher’s first-team opportunities could increase over the coming weeks

Caoimhin Kelleher could have more chances to impress.

The next six weeks could prove pivotal in the career of Liverpool and Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as Liverpool continue to fire on multiple fronts.

The Cork stopper appears to have established himself as number two to Alisson Becker in the Anfield pecking order and with Champions League progress already wrapped up, Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to slot Kelleher in for the final two group matches.

Liverpool firing in Europe.

The Reds have won all four of their matches in the continent’s premier club competition, securing a first-place finish that should land them a favourable tie in the last 16. Without the jeopardy that often comes with the latter part of the group stage, any rest time provided to Alisson could open the door for Kelleher.

Liverpool face a home meeting with FC Porto on November 24th before travelling to AC Milan in what should be a white-hot San Siro atmosphere on December 7th.

Either environment could provide further big-game experience to Kelleher, something that would be welcomed by Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Kelleher’s busy period.

For his part, Kenny has preferred Gavin Bazunu to mind the Ireland net in recent months but Kelleher continues to provide stern competition to the Dubliner, and played the full 90 minutes in the recent 4-0 victory over Qatar at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny hasn’t indicated that the Liverpool goalkeeper will get further opportunities in the upcoming matches against Portugal and Luxembourg but if he does, it will just add to what could be a busy period for the youngster, who turns 23 on November 23rd.

Liverpool’s flying form has also seen them progress to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, a competition in which Kelleher has essentially been first-choice for the past two seasons, although he did miss the recent fourth-round victory over Preston North End through illness.

Since making his competitive debut for the club on September 25th 2019, Kelleher has clocked up a total of 11 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

He has kept clean sheets in both of his appearances this season and if things go well over the coming weeks, there could be plenty more opportunities for Kelleher to add a few more shutouts to his tally.

