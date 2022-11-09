Caoimhin Kelleher hailed by Liverpool assistant as Carabao Cup start confirmed

Caoimhin Kelleher to start Carabao Cup tie.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup third round tie against Derby County on Wednesday night, it has been confirmed.

Nine months after his heroics in last season’s final, Kelleher will be back playing in the competition, in what will be his first Liverpool appearance of the current campaign.

Speaking to the Liverpool website, assistant manager Pep Lijnders explained why the nod for Kelleher is fully-deserved, as he spoke of witnessing the young Corkman’s growth.

Pep Lijnders on Caoimhin Kelleher.

“Yeah, Caoimh deserves it,” the Dutchman told the club website. “If you shoot the last penalty in [in the final], it would be a disgrace if we took him out now!

“I think, honestly, one of my proudest moments in football was after the game when we won this cup.

“Caoimh, if you see a talent grow and you see talents turn into men and if you see men with personality and braveness and you go into a final and he takes the last penalty, and after the game we have this moment together, it means a lot. So, if nothing happens today he will start for us.”

Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup.

Since emerging as Liverpool’s main back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Kelleher has racked up 17 appearances in all competitions for the Anfield side.

The main source of his playing time has been the Carabao Cup, with Kelleher playing five out of seven matches in the competition as Liverpool won it last season.

The 23-year-old kept a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Chelsea in the final before slotting home the 22nd penalty of an epic shootout at Wembley.

Liverpool v Derby.

Kelleher’s playing time this season will again be dependent on Liverpool’s progress through the cup competitions, so it is imperative for him that they get through Wednesday night’s tie against the Rams.

Liverpool will be heavy favourites at Anfield against the League One side, who could include Ireland internationals David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane and James Collins in their line-up.

Jason Knight has been injured in recent weeks but Ireland U21 defender Eiran Cashin is available, after his red card against Torquay United on Sunday was overturned.

