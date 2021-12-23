Caoimhin Kelleher reveals the Jurgen Klopp half-time message that inspired comeback against Leicester

Caoimhin Kelleher key to victory over Leicester.

Caoimhin Kelleher has shared details of the Jurgen Klopp half-time team talk that inspired Liverpool’s comeback against Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Anfield has seen its fair share of turnarounds over the years and this time there was a Corkman at the centre of it all, as Kelleher saved two penalties in a dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Foxes.

Caoimhin Kelleher: “Klopp told us anything can happen.”

The result seemed a long way away at half-time, as a makeshift Liverpool side trailed 3-1, but Klopp had no intention of giving up, as Kelleher revealed in an interview with the club’s website.

“We didn’t get off to a great start and at half-time we’re obviously 3-1 down, but we actually felt quite confident because the goals we gave away were kind of mostly our fault really, giving the ball away.

“The manager just said at half-time, ‘If you get the next goal this crowd will get up and anything can happen.’ So we always believe right to the end and that showed.”

Kelleher saves two Leicester penalties.

It was a busy half-time period for the German coach as he introduced the more experienced trio of James Milner, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota, and it was the Portuguese forward who pulled a goal back with just over 20 minutes to go.

It was then left to Takumi Minamino to send Anfield into raptures, as the Japanese international fired home in injury time to set the scene for Kelleher’s penalty heroics.

The Republic of Ireland stopper failed to keep out any of Leicester’s first three spot kicks before saving from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand, leaving it up to Jota to slot home the decisive penalty.

Klopp full of praise for Kelleher.

Klopp was effusive in his praise for his goalkeeper after the game, saying: “He is an outstanding goalie; with his feet, game understanding, all the goalie skills. John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson] over the years did an incredible job with the boy, it’s really outstanding.

“It’s not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal [in 2019] it was similar. But now he is even a step further. Like I said, he saved our life, was really helpful tonight.”

As Klopp stated, Kelleher has previous for producing the goods in the Carabao Cup, and with a two-legged semi-final against Arsenal to come next month, he’s sure to get another couple of opportunities to shine.

