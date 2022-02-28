Caoimhin Kelleher’s Ireland teammates send congratulatory messages after Carabao Cup success

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Carabao Cup success.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s Republic of Ireland teammates showered the goalkeeper with messages after his part in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success on Sunday.

After an impressive performance throughout a 120-minute stalemate with Chelsea, Kelleher scored Liverpool’s final penalty in a tense shootout, to seal their first domestic cup since 2012.

Irish teammates toast Carabao Cup victory.

In an age when Irish players rarely contribute to major successes in England, people on these shores are naturally delighted to see the Corkman play such a significant role in taking the trophy back to Merseyside, and that isn’t limited to supporters.

Kelleher’s international teammates were quick to offer their congratulations to the 23-year-old after he toasted Liverpool’s success on Instagram with the caption ‘What a feeling.’

Midfielder Jason Knight replied with ‘What a guy,’ while Conor Hourihane and John Egan added hand-clap emojis to the 23-year-old’s post, as did former international David Meyler, who never makes any secret of his Liverpool allegiances.

Corkman’s heroics hailed.

Meyler wasn’t the only ex-Ireland player to pass on a message, with legendary goalkeeper Shay Given writing ‘Well done Caoimhin,’ while another famous stopper in Claudio Taffarel, a Brazilian World Cup winner and now Liverpool coach, also hailed Kelleher’s contribution.

Taking time away from his own celebrations, teenage Liverpool star Harvey Elliott referred to Kelleher as ‘Captain Irish,’ while away from the world of football, Ireland rugby international Simon Zebo called his fellow Corkman’s achievement ‘unreal’.

Irish cup successess.

In winning the Carabao Cup, or League Cup as it’s historically known, Kelleher became the first Irish player to to win a major domestic English cup final since James McCarthy was part of the Wigan Athletic side who famously beat Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup Final.

In terms of the League Cup, Stephen Carr and Keith Fahey were the most recent Irish players to take home winner’s medals, until Kelleher’s heroics on Sunday.

As the goalkeeper creeps into his mid-20s, questions will be asked about whether he should remain at Anfield in the hope that first-choice Alisson Becker moves on, or if he should look for a move elsewhere in order to claim a regular starting spot of his own.

Kelleher won’t have much time to think about that this week anyway, as there is a chance he could start Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Norwich City on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue their assault on an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

