Callum Robinson storms down tunnel after being subbed

Callum Robinson stormed down the Ewood Park tunnel after being substituted in Cardiff City’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day.

The Ireland forward was hauled off by Bluebirds boss Mark Hudson with over 25 minutes left to play, as the club’s winless EFL Championship run extended to seven matches.

Robinson was seen angrily exchanging words with Hudson before storming down the tunnel, in a scene which may have raised eyebrows among Cardiff fans.

Injury meant that the 27-year-old was absent from the draw with Coventry City on December 29th, and after the defeat to Blackburn, Hudson explained that this had something to do with his decision.

“Well, he missed the last game through injury,” the former Cardiff defender told Sky Sports. “And we know how important he is to the club.

“I know we are chasing for a goal, but we have players who are raring to go and try and get on the pitch. They brought some impetus into the game, unfortunately not enough cutting edge. If we push Robbo too far then we could lose him for a longer period of time, which is not something the club needs.”

Move to Cardiff.

Robinson joined Cardiff from West Bromwich Albion for a fee of £1.75 million back in September. He has since gone on to score four goals in 21 appearances for the Welsh side, with his most recent strike coming in a 2-2 draw with Stoke City on December 10th.

Before that, he scored the winning goal for Ireland in a 1-0 friendly win over Malta on November 20th, ending a run of nine appearances without a goal for the Boys in Green.

Robinson has now scored a total of eight goals in 34 appearances for Ireland.

