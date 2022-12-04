Cadiz v Man United: Day, time, MUFC travelling squad, and how to stream in Ireland

Cadiz v Man United: How to stream.

Manchester United face Cadiz in a friendly on Wednesday and here’s how you can stream the game in Ireland.

United have landed in Spain ahead of two friendlies against La Liga opposition in the coming days, as they look ahead to a return to Premier League action.

Man United tour to Spain.

While the Red Devils remain without a number of players competing at the World Cup, manager Erik ten Hag will use the matches to provide game time for a few senior stars and a smattering of youngsters.

United haven’t played since November 13th, when they secured a 2-1 win over Fulham just before the Premier League took a break for the World Cup.

On Wednesday, they will be back in action against Cadiz, the side who currently sit second-from-bottom of the Spanish top flight. This will be followed by a game against Spanish Cup holders Real Betis next Saturday.

Here’s everything you know about watching Cadiz v Man United.

When does the Cadiz v Man United friendly take place?

Cadiz will host Man United on Wednesday December 7th, with an Irish kick-off time of 7pm.

How can I stream the Cadiz v Man United match?

MUTV subscribers will be able to watch the action live, with coverage getting underway at 5.55pm.

Who is in the Man United travelling squad?

Of the 13 Man United players competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, 11 have made it through the group stage with their countries.

The exceptions are Christian Eriksen of Denmark and Facundo Pellestri of Uruguay, with both players likely to be granted time off instead of joining up with their clubmates in Spain.

Senior stars making the trip include David de Gea, Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are also included as they continue to work their way back to fitness, but Jadon Sancho will not travel, as he continues to work on individual training programme “as part of a process to get back to his highest level.”

Sancho is reported to have been working in the Netherlands with coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

The Man United travelling squad in full is as follows:

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Heaton, Bishop, Dubravka.

Defenders: Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Bernard, Jurado, Hardley, Bennett, Oyedele, Murray, Fredricson.

Midfielders: Van de Beek, McTominay, Savage, Iqbal, Hansen, Gore, Mainoo.

Forwards: Martial, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho, Hugill, McNeill, Emeran.

