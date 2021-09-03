Man United legend outlines how Phil Jones can help the team this season

Bryan Robson still sees a role for Phil Jones.

Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has said that the experience of defender Phil Jones could prove beneficial to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

Jones has been a much-derided figure in recent times, with injuries keeping him off the pitch since January 2020 and below-par performances leading to much criticism before that.

Bryan Robson: “Phil Jones has great experience.”

Rio Ferdinand has spoken recently about his wish for Jones to leave the club and make room for some younger players but the defender has found a supporter in the form of Robson.

“Phil has hardly played any football over the last couple of years but we all see, when he does play, he’s a very good player,” the former midfielder told the most recent edition of the official Manchester United magazine.

“If Phil stays fit then that’s then that’s great experience and a very good player. So centre-half-wise we are looking strong, we’ve got a lot of competition there.”

Jones is very much down the pecking order at Old Trafford, with new signing Raphael Varane expected to form half of the first-choice pairing alongside Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly would also appear to be ahead of Jones but with the club expected to be competing on four fronts over a long season, he might find himself getting some minutes if he manages to stay fit.

TheMan Umited defender played at the last World Cup.

It’s easily forgotten that just three years ago, the 29-year-old was part of an England squad that made it all the way to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia and while he only played in dead rubber group match and the third-place play-off (both against Belgium), the fact he was there shows how highly he is rated by international manager Garth Southgate.

The same could be said for Solskjaer, who regularly played Jones at the beginning of his time in charge at United before injuries stalled the defender’s career once more.

If Robson gets his way, we could be seeing more of Phil Jones as the Man United matches come thick and fast through autumn and winter.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bryan robson, Manchester United, phil jones