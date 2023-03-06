Refs chief calls for five-match Bruno Fernandes ban for pushing assistant referee

Bruno Fernandes “should be banned” for pushing assistant referee.

Bruno Fernandes deserves a five-match ban for pushing an assistant referee during Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, according to Martin Cassidy, the Chief Executive of Ref Support UK.

Fernandes appeared to push Adam Nunn in the back, towards the end of the Anfield mauling, as his frustrations at the heavy defeat for his side appeared to boil over.

Seconds beforehand, Nunn appeared to grab the arm of Fernandes, as the Portuguese midfielder attempted to wrestle the ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, after it had gone out for a throw-in.

Martin Cassidy calls for Bruno Fernandes ban.

Cassidy has now called for Fernandes to be banned, while also stating that he shouldn’t be allowed to wear the Man United captain’s armband again.

“To get in contact with a match official is a serious offence and should be treated such way. I think that would be absolutely appropriate,” Cassidy told PA News.

“Fernandes to me is typical of what seems to be happening in the game, this entitlement behaviour, you can just do what you want.

“His position as captain I think is untenable with his behaviours, and I think if he thinks it’s appropriate for the captain of such an illustrious club as Manchester United to behave in such a manner, then the game’s in a terrible state.”

🗣 "The assistant actually man-handles Fernades more than he did." Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher does not condone Bruno Fernandes man-handling the official but as the official man-handled first there is slight leeway pic.twitter.com/qyOeUqw52s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2023

Dermot Gallagher defends Bruno Fernandes for pushing referee.

Former Premier League referee took a different view on Sky Sports News on Monday morning, citing the actions of Nunn in his defence of Fernandes.

“You don’t want a player to be manhandling a match official, but I would suggest the assistant actually manhandles Fernandes more than he did,” said the Dubliner.

“I think once the official does it first, Fernandes is almost like fly swatting, ‘get out of my way, I want to get on with it’.

“I think the referee (Andrew Madley) is in a difficult position, because if he goes across and makes an issue of it, Fernandes is likely to say ‘well, he grabbed hold of me first’. It is difficult.”

Fernandes has been widely-condemned for his behaviour throughout Sunday’s game, with pundit Chris Sutton calling him a “petulant child” in his Daily Mail column.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United