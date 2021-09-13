Fabrizio Romano gives huge update on Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba set for contract talks.

The good news continues to arrive for Manchester United as Fabrizio Romano has given a hugely positive update on the futures of both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

After the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, something that many supporters may not have envisaged in their wildest dreams, it appears that two of Man United’s other big names are on the verge of committing their futures to the club.

Fabrizio Romano gives Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba update.

Transfer expert Romano has posted on Twitter to say: “Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent.

“Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year.”

Paul Pogba could end up staying at Man United.

Romano adds that “Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba.”

It had been reported earlier today that Pogba has had his head turned by Man United’s transfer activity this summer and may be happy to stay at the club despite constant speculation that he will leave when his contract runs out next summer.

Paul Pogba has started the season well.

The Athletic have stated that the Frenchman is “thought to be leaning towards staying at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb second debut for the club” and that “recent events are believed to have had a profound effect on Pogba.”

Pogba played the full 90 minutes in what was a carnival atmosphere at Old Trafford on Saturday, as Ronaldo marked his Man United return with two goals in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The World Cup-winning France midfielder also played a key role in the victory, providing two assists to add to the five he had already laid on for his teammates in the opening three games of the Premier League season.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba decisions could be key for Man United.

If the news that both Fernandes and Pogba are happy to stay at Old Trafford is accurate, it will further add to the feel-good factor that has circulated the club since Ronaldo’s return.

Before the Portuguese forward signed on the dotted line, Man United had already largely satisfied their fanbase by bringing in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer.

If key players like Fernandes and Pogba are committing their futures to the club, it could lead to the arrival of more big names as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to end the long wait for a Premier League title.

