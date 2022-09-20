Bruno Fernandes still recalls the three words of advice given to him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes recalls Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advice.

Bruno Fernandes has been speaking about his relationship with former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, confirming that the pair are still in contact.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder was brought to the club by Solskjaer and was the Norwegian’s star player for almost two years before his sacking last November.

While United’s form fell off a cliff during those dark days of last autumn, Ferdandes still holds his former boss in high regard, recalling fondly the two words of advice given to him by Solskjaer on his first day at the club.

“Just be yourself.”

“Ole saw someone that was passionate and it helped him sign me for the club,” Fernandes told The Athletic. “On my first day, he said to me, ‘Just be yourself’. He said, ‘I know what you are capable of with the ball but I also want you to be the leader you have been at Sporting.'”

From Fernandes making his debut in a 0-0 draw with Wolves in February 2020, United went unbeaten in the league for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

He then hit 28 goals for Solskjaer throughout 2020/21, as the Red Devils finished second in the league and reached the Europa League Final.

The following season began dreadfully though, with Solskjaer losing his job after 12 league games, with United sitting seventh in the table.

Bruno Fernandes on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fernandes still remembers that fateful 4-1 defeat at Watford on November 20th 2021, when he was seen urging fans not to blame Solskjaer after the defeat.

“After Watford… it was like some people were booing him,” the 28-year-old explains. “I did not like it because I felt, ‘Why not do that to us (players)?’. We were the ones who went on the pitch and lost the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes8)

“At that moment, I felt someone needed to step up or protect him. I didn’t want to take the blame for Ole, but for everyone to take responsibility together.”

“He still sends me some messages and says congratulations for certain things,” Fernandes adds. “He’s someone who I want to remain in touch with. I said that to him before he left the club.”

There is still clearly a warm feeling between the two and as the man who travelled to Lisbon to recruit the star midfielder, Solskjaer is sure to be cheering Fernandes on through United’s current good spell.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer