Bruno Fernandes gets new shirt number in Man United reshuffle

Bruno Fernandes gets new shirt number.

Bruno Fernandes has been handed a new shirt number as Manchester United shuffle their pack ahead of the new season.

The Portuguese has been handed the number 8, which has been left vacant following the expiration of Juan Mata’s contract earlier this summer.

The shirt number he always wanted.

It’s a number that he is fond of, having worn it for three seasons at Sporting Lisbon before arriving in Manchester, as well as for a couple of seasons at his previous club Udinese.

In fact, the 27-year-old has had his eye on it for some time, as he indicated when Mata signed a new one-year deal at Man United last summer.

‘I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year,’ Fernandes quipped on Twitter, before adding: ‘Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch.’

Shirt number history.

The Man United number 8 has previously been worn in the Premier League by Paul Ince, Nicky Butt and Wayne Rooney, before Rooney took on the number 10 at the beginning of the 2007/08 season.

Brazilian midfielder Anderson then took on 8 for seven seasons, before it was handed to Mata when he signed from Chelsea in January 2014.

With Mata holding his favourite number, Fernandes had to make do with the number 18 when he moved to Old Trafford in January 2020, and it’s fair to say that he hasn’t done too badly in it.

Bruno Fernandes.

He instantly became a talisman for the Red Devils under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who saw enough leadership qualities in the player to hand him the captain’s armband on occasion.

While Fernandes underperformed like the rest of his teammates last season, a tally of 50 goals in 126 appearances since joining from Lisbon is more than decent.

Elsewhere, it has been confirmed that new signing Tyrell Malacia will wear the number 12 for United, which has previously been worn by likes of Chris Smalling, Ben Foster and Phil Neville.

New kit.

The players will be showing off their new numbers in a shiny new kit, which was just launched by the club on Friday morning.

The team are expected to wear it for the first time on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, when they will come up against Premier League rivals Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as A-League outfit Melbourne Victory.

