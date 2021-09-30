Bruno Fernandes confirms who was on penalty duty against Villarreal

Bruno Fernandes remains on penalty duty.

Bruno Fernandes has confirmed that he would have taken a penalty for Manchester United against Villarreal, had his team been awarded one.

Fernandes missed a penalty in stoppage time at the end of Man United’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, leaving many to question whether the Portuguese midfielder will be stepping up again.

Fernandes: Manager decides before each game.

Since the summer return of Fernandes’ international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, supporters suspected that the latter would be taking penalties for the club and after the events against Aston Villa, it looked like he would be doing so from now on.

However, Jules Breach of BT Sport has confirmed that after Wednesday night’s match, Fernandes told her that he had been selected to take a penalty in the event that United were given one.

Replying to a Twitter user who asked if Bruno had said this, Breach posted: “He did indeed. He told me it was him on pens last night and the manager will decide before each game who takes the pens.”

Bruno Fernandes has strong penalty record.

Before Fernandes arrived at the club in January 2020, Man United were known for chopping and changing their penalty takers every time someone missed.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all failed from the spot in the early part of 2019/20 season.

Before the Aston Villa defeat, Fernandes’ only previous penalty miss in the Premier League occurred in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in October 2020 but back then he didn’t have the considerable presence of Ronaldo lurking over his shoulder.

Chopping and changing doesn’t suit.

In recent times other clubs such as Manchester City and West Ham United have adopted a “miss and you’re out” policy but there is a lot to be said for giving someone a second chance.

Fernandes has a strong penalty record and Ronaldo has missed some high-profile ones, most recently against the Republic of Ireland when his effort was saved by Gavin Bazunu at the beginning of September.

Chopping and changing doesn’t do anyone any good and if Solskjaer is indeed picking penalty-takers before each match, he might be better off sticking with Fernandes for Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Everton.

