Bruno Fernandes gifts Man United jersey to injured Australian rugby star

Bruno Fernandes gifts jersey to Melbourne Storm star.

Bruno Fernandes has taken time out from Manchester United’s Australian tour to gift a jersey to injured rugby league star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Melbourne Storm full-back Papenhuyzen fractured his kneecap during a game against the Canberra Raiders on Sunday, and the horror injury looks to have ruled him out for the remainder of the NRL season.

Bruno Fernandes and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Papenhuyzen and Fernandes had already crossed paths since United landed Down Under last week, reportedly meeting on a Melbourne tram during a photo-shoot.

The pair seem to have hit it off and Fernandes was on hand to cheer the 24-year-old up, after playing in United’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Australian city on Tuesday.

The Portuguese midfielder handed his match-worn jersey to Papenhuyzen in the bowels of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the Australian draped in a Red Devils scarf and grinning from ear-to-ear.

Ryan Papenhuyzen: “Jersey swap on the way.”

The interaction was filmed and shared on Instagram, with Papenhuyzen explaining to his followers exactly what was going on:

“Bit of a back story,” he posted. “When he found out of the injury he asked if he was able to come up the hospital and visit. He’d just come off a week of non stop training and media commitments and that was his first though. Fan for life now. Jersey swap on way.”

While the main priority of the tour for new United boss Erik ten Hag will be to get his players prepared for the new season, it’s never any harm to build sporting relations while doing so.

Fernandes has also been busy on the pitch, featuring in all three of United’s pre-season games so far, and wearing the captain’s armband at various points along the way, as his manager chops and changes his team.

Man United’s pre-season.

The Red Devils kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok last week, before going on to beat Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Australia’s second most populous city.

They will now move on to Perth, where they will face Aston Villa on Saturday, before flying back to Europe for matches against Atletico Madrid in Oslo and Rayo Vallecano back home at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s first competitive match in charge will be a Premier League meeting at home to Brighton on August 7th.

