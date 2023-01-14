Bruno Fernandes hails “proper team” Man United after derby win

Bruno Fernandes hails Manchester United after derby win.

Bruno Fernandes has hailed Man United as a “proper team,” after their 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

United overturned a 1-0 deficit in front of a raucous Old Trafford, as Fernandes and Marcus Rashford struck for the home side after substitute Jack Grealish had given Man City a 60th-minute lead.

Man United secure huge victory.

The win was the ninth in-a-row in all competitions for Erik ten Hag’s side, leaving the mood at Old Trafford seeming like a million miles away from the atmosphere that was swirling around the club at the beginning of the season.

Defeats to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two Premier League matches left United playing catch-up with the rivals, and that was before the Cristiano Ronaldo saga that dominated the autumn before ending with his departure in November.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes suggested that the Red Devils are more of a unit now rather than a team of individuals.

Marcus Rashford is at it again! 🔥 Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd's number 10 combine to put the home side 2-1 up in the derby! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/kaUSgVv1iL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

Bruno Fernandes: “We look like a team now.”

“I said it before the game to the team… we look like a team now,” said the Portugal international. “Some months ago, you could see that sometimes a team, sometimes looking out for ourselves.

“Now you see a proper team that works hard for each other and you can see that it pays.”

"Now you see a proper team, that works hard for each other!" "And you see that it pays off!" 💪 Man Utd's Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes share their post-match thoughts after winning the Manchester derby 🗣️ 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/RLikjWFXsM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

Marcus Rashford form.

Standing alongside Fernandes in his post-match interview was Rashford, a man whose return to form in recent months has delighted Man United fans far and wide.

The England man has now equalled Dennis Viollet’s club record of scoring in nine matches in a row at Old Trafford, bringing his total in all competitions for the season to 16.

At the time of writing, United sit third in the table, just one point behind Man City, and six behind leaders Arsenal, who face Tottenham Hotspur in their own derby on Sunday.

Should Spurs win that one, and United beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, then victory over the Gunners next Saturday would see United join them on 44 points.

Not many United fans would have envisaged that scenario, during those dark days back in August.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United, marcus rashford