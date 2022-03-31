Bruno Fernandes agrees Man United contract extension

Bruno Fernandes agrees contract extension.

Bruno Fernandes has agreed a new Manchester United contract that will keep him tied to the club until 2027.

Multiple reports on Thursday have indicated that it is just a matter of time before Man United announce that their influential midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal, that will place him among the three highest-earners at the club.

Bruno Fernandes to stay at Old Trafford.

While Fernandes’ current deal isn’t due to expire until 2025, the new contract will be seen as a reward for his form since moving to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The Portugal international quickly established himself as a transformative figure in the Red Devils squad, notching 12 goals in his opening half-season, before adding another 28 in all competitions as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished second in the Premier League while reaching the Europa League Final in 2020/21.

However, United’s current campaign hasn’t gone as well, with the return to Old Trafford of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo perhaps shifting the focus away from Fernandes as a talismanic figure.

Below-par season.

The 27-year-old has found the net nine times in 37 appearances this season and while there have been some good performances, he has been accused of going missing in big games or spending too much time remonstrating with referees. Case in point, the recent Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, when he was substituted by interim manager Ralf Rangnick after 67 minutes.

However, the imminent contract extension is a clear indication of how highly Fernandes is thought of in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, regardless of who comes in as permanent manager ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Fernandes is now likely to remain at Man United longer than the majority of the current first-team squad and will be seen as a key figure in its much-needed overhaul.

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United until 2027. Here we go. 📑✍🏻🇵🇹 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DINn2eunzv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2022

Fernandes commitment.

From his own point of view, it’s a brave decision to commit to a club that is in United’s current state until close to his 33rd birthday.

Despite his obvious talents, Fernandes’ career has been lacking in major team trophies and United currently seem very far away from winning their first Premier League title since 2013, or first Champions League victory since 2008.

The club’s current league position would suggest that Fernandes could even be playing Europa League football next season instead of dining at the Champions League top table.

However, with the right manager in charge and the correct transfer strategy in place, his faith could be rewarded.

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United