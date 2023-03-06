Bruno Fernandes called out for “one of the worst Premier League performances ever” v Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes called out for performance v Liverpool.

Bruno Fernandes put in “one of the worst Premier League performances ever seen,” in Manchester United’s 7-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

That’s the opinion of BBC pundit and Daily Mail columnist Chris Sutton, who also questioned whether Fernandes should wear the captain’s armband in Man United’s next game against Real Betis.

Bruno Fernandes’ petulant display.

Fernandes has deputised as Red Devils skipper in the absence of the out-of-favour Harry Maguire this season, and many will agree with Sutton’s conviction that his display on Sunday was characterised by histrionics and petulance, as the Liverpool goals rained in.

Incidents included an apparent shove on an assistant referee towards the end of the game, as well as a number of fouls for which Fernandes wasn’t booked.

Chris Sutton on Bruno Fernandes.

“Bruno Fernandes shoved the referee’s assistant,” writes Sutton in his latest column. “He acted as if his nose had exploded when caught in the chest by Ibrahima Konate. He dived to try to win a penalty from Alisson. He refused to track Stefan Bajcetic when beaten.

“He waved his arms in the air when Erik ten Hag did not substitute him. Bruno Fernandes, take a bow for one of the worst performances we have seen from a Premier League player, certainly from a captain.

“The Incredible Sulk racked up quite the rap sheet at Anfield. There was nothing professional about this behaviour. It was more befitting a petulant child, and the push on the assistant should result in a ban, no ifs and buts.”

Liverpool inflict historic defeat.

While Fernandes is rightly being criticised, he certainly wasn’t alone, as the previously in-form United reverted to some of the shambolic displays they put in last season.

The 7-0 defeat is the joint-worst defeat in the history of the club, after they lost by the same scoreline to Blackburn Rovers in 1926, Aston Villa in 1930 and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1931.

Down to earth.

The form showed by Erik ten Hag’s side in recent months had certainly lifted the mood at United, with their Carabao Cup final success over Newcastle United eight days ago being framed as the start of a new era.

However, they were brought back to earth with a massive bump by their arch-rivals on Sunday, and Ten Hag will have a big job on his hands to lift them ahead of Betis’ Europa League trip to Old Trafford on Thursday.

