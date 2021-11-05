Bruno Fernandes leaps to defence of “great person” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Bruno Fernandes defends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes has issued a passionate defence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as doubts continue over the Norwegian’s suitability to take Manchester United forward.

Scrutiny on Solskjaer’s position as manager intensified last week after Man United were crushed 5-0 at home to arch-rivals Liverpool but a win over Tottenham Hotspur and a Champions League draw with Atalanta appear to have eased the pressure somewhat.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s Manchester Derby, Bruno Fernandes has suggested that players should be taking responsibility for United’s poor performances, rather than their manager.

“He’s a great, great person,” the Portuguese midfielder said. “I think everyone knows the human part of him. I think it’s normal that people get upset when the results don’t come but it’s too easy to blame only the coach because when we go on the pitch we should do better.”

Fernandes: “It’s not just the coach’s fault.”

“We got second place last season and no-one was expecting us to do as a good a season as we did. It was not as good as we wanted but it was a good season for us.

“Overall, no-one was expecting us to (finish second), okay top four probably but not second place,” the 27-year-old continues.

“We were the closest to fighting with Manchester City and to me, overall, he (Solskjaer) is doing a really good job and he’s made a big improvement on the team since he arrived.

“We’re still dropping points at home and it’s not good enough and we know that but it’s not only the coach’s fault.”

Bruno Fernandes continues to impress.

Fernandes has arguably been Man United’s top performer of the Solskjaer era, scoring 44 goals in 95 appearances since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

While compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo has grabbed most of the headlines this season, Fernandes continues to contribute, not least by providing an exquisite assist to his international teammate in the 2-2 draw with Atalanta midweek.

With Man United clearly still not out of their rut, Solskjaer will need Fernandes to continue to display the leadership skills he has shown since arriving at Old Trafford, starting with Saturday’s huge clash against Man City.

