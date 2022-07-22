Bruno Fernandes outlines softer side to “nice guy” Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes opens up on Erik ten Hag.

Bruno Fernandes has opened up on a lesser-seen side of new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Amid stories of strict new rules and expletive-laden rants, the Dutchman may appear to have a tough exterior to those watching on from the outside.

However, Fernandes has now revealed that there is a softer side to the new boss, even if he can be firm in his demands.

Bruno Fernandes on “nice guy” Erik Ten Hag.

“He does, but he also gives that part to the players,” said the midfielder, when asked by Sky Sports if Ten Hag has taken control of every detail.

“He gives the players the freedom to make their choices, but obviously he has his own rules to follow and also he wants to give some responsibility to the older ones, or the ones that show themselves the same way he wants to be.

“At the same time, he’s strict, he’s tough but he’s a quite nice guy to chat to and any easy one to chat to, honestly.”

🗣 “He wants everyone to be on the same page. If not they will be out of the team.” Bruno Fernandes shares what working under Erik ten Hag is like since he arrived to #MUFC pic.twitter.com/W24WolvwrJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2022

Leadership skills.

At 27 and with plenty of experience under his belt, Fernandes himself falls into that category of senior stars who Ten Hag will lean on.

During the club’s ongoing tour of Australia, the Portugal international has been displaying his leadership skills, particularly when it comes to fan relations Down Under.

It has been observed by David McDonnell of The Mirror that Fernandes was concerned about whether local supporters had been given enough interaction with players, during the launch of Man United’s new white away kit in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes8)

Fernandes showed more of his human side by gifting the jersey he wore in Tuesday’s win over Crystal Palace to to injured Australian rugby league star Ryan Papenhuyzen.

With uncertainty surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, and club captain Harry Maguire’s starting place not guaranteed, it would be no surprise to see Ten Hag hand the armband to Fernandes on multiple occasions this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United